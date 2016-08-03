Grand Jury indicts 3 in Wadkins murder case

Though two suspects were arrested rather quickly after the June 18, 2014 murder of 29-year-old Lindsey Wadkins, both have been indicted along with another this past Friday.

John Bryan Finch, 31, was served in jail where he is in custody for other charges. His bond was set at $1,250,000. Some may remember that Finch was released on Personal Recognizance almost a year ago while waiting for the Grand Jury to hear the case.

On Friday, Atascosa Sheriff’s deputies arrested Naomi Delgado, 26, and a new suspect Samantha Hurt Jones, 28. Delgado’s bond was increased and set at $500,000 as was Jones’ bond by 81st Judicial District Judge Donna Rayes.

 

All three will be arraigned on August 17 and formally charged. 

