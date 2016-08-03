Poteet FFA makes trek to Garner

On Thursday July 21 the Poteet FFA took their annual reward trip to Garner State Park for a day of fun and relaxation.

Eleven students returned their permission slips and met the requirements to attend the trip. For several years now the Poteet FFA has rewarded their students with a trip if they meet certain requirements.

First you must be a Poteet FFA member by paying your FFA dues, then you must participate in a CDE, LDE, SDE, or show an animal or agriculture mechanics project. We then require the member to attend 75% of our FFA meetings and help raise the money to attend by working a shift at the Strawberry Festival Soda Booths. Lastly the advisors take into consideration discipline issues from the school year, if the member has had ISS or multiple referrals to the office, they are not allowed to attend.

We look forward to this day every year to allow the students to get away and have fun.

We are looking forward to another successful year and plan on taking more students to this trip in the future.