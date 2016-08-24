Terry, your son is fine

For almost 10 years we worked with Terry Hardcastle. She was one of our graphic designers and an artist in her own right. She was a single mom to her beloved son Matthew who just recently graduated from Pleasanton High School.

Terry became ill with Multiple Sclerosis and moved to Alaska to be closer to family so they could assist with the raising of her son.

As Terry’s health declined we heard less and less from her. In 2010 she passed away and we wondered if we’d ever see Matthew again.

We did. He moved back to Texas to be with his dad and now he has enlisted in the U.S. Army.

Over the years, Matthew would stop by the newspaper on his way to or from his job at Dairy Queen and then Dollar General. He walked or rode his bicycle in all kinds of weather.

He is always soft spoken which reminds us of his mother, Terry. There is even the same speech pattern that we recognize.

After a visit Tuesday evening a week ago, Matthew informed us that he would be sworn in on August 22.

He will be reporting to basic training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri.

He hopes to become a youth pastor once he serves his time for his country.

He, of course, was the apple of his mother’s eye. Her home was so kid friendly, painted with bright colors with stuffed animals, books and art supplies galore.

She kept in touch by sending us photos of them in Alaska with moose in their front yard, tons of snowy pictures and her Halloweeen decorations that she loved so much. Some may remember her home in Jourdanton each season decked out in fall and scary decor.

The way I see it, we are so proud of Matthew and we know his mother would be the same. Good luck and God speed!

