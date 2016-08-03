Summer time send off

Had the chance to break away and take a few days off to go to the coast with my family and dogs.

Let me tell you, travelling with your adult children is so much easier than when they were small. They help you load, unload, cook, clean and put up the pop-up tent. They schlep the chairs and coolers back and forth and even spray off the sand when we got back to our little condo.

While I’ve traveled with my grand dogs before, it was the first time my old guy Domingo was included. And, for a 70 year-old- (doggie years) terrier/Chihuahua mix he did amazingly well.

Three dogs in the backseat and condo though were, at times, chaotic. My son Daryl mentioned, “Well at least we don’t have a bird!”

This made me smile and tear up at the same time. It reminded of a photo shared by the Wilkerson family a few years ago. In the backseat was Bill and Judy’s dog Opie and maybe another dog, plus a birdcage with their bird “Sweetie”. The requisite myriad of coastal necessities were all piled around them as well.

It was even more meaningful since we were all meeting up with the Wilkerson family and friends who have been joining in on their vacations for 30 years.

We also were there to have a final send off for Bill Wilkerson distributing his ashes in such a way that was befitting - among family and friends in his favorite place.

So, among the group of reminiscing folks - young, old, new and long friendships and the singing of the “Eyes of Texas” with “horns up”, he is forever in our hearts and in the most perfect spot.

The way I see it, beach time, family time, friend time, dog time plus a final tribute to our “Wild Bill” was the perfect end to a great summer.

SUE BROWN is the editor of the Pleasanton Express. Contact her at sbrown@pleasantonexpress.com or write at P.O. Drawer 880, Pleasanton, TX 78064.