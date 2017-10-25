News Stories
Pleasanton Police Department joins elite 5 percent
Noel Wilkerson Holmes Publisher Transparency and accountability are huge buzzwords swirling around law enforcement agencies these days. Pleasanton Chief of...
Jourdanton acts to correct billing issue
Erika Vela Special Assignments Editor An oversight in the implementation of a new Jourdanton city ordinance involving water billing caused...
Pleasanton council donates $5K to Children’s Alliance
Lisa Luna Staff Writer The Pleasanton City Council unanimously adopted a resolution supporting the Children’s Alliance of South Texas (CAST)...
Preferred Sands thanks community
Lisa Luna Staff Writer Many turned out for the Preferred Sands job fair on Thursday, Oct. 12, as the company...
Atascosa County sales and use tax rebate up 72%
October2017SalesAndUseTax Noel Wilkerson Holmes Publisher “We are so excited at the county to see sales tax continuing to come back,”...
PISD trustees table action on Apparel Color Guidelines
Lisa Luna Staff Writer Pleasanton school board members voted to table the agenda item “consider and take possible action...