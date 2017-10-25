Video

Pleasanton Police Department joins elite 5 percent

Noel Wilkerson Holmes | 2017-10-25

Noel Wilkerson Holmes Publisher Transparency and accountability are huge buzzwords swirling around law enforcement agencies these days. Pleasanton Chief of...

Jourdanton acts to correct billing issue

Erika Vela | 2017-10-25

Erika Vela Special Assignments Editor An oversight in the implementation of a new Jourdanton city ordinance involving water billing caused...

Pleasanton council donates $5K to Children’s Alliance

Lisa Luna | 2017-10-25

Lisa Luna Staff Writer The Pleasanton City Council unanimously adopted a resolution supporting the Children’s Alliance of South Texas (CAST)...

Preferred Sands thanks community

Lisa Luna | 2017-10-18

Lisa Luna Staff Writer Many turned out for the Preferred Sands job fair on Thursday, Oct. 12, as the company...

Atascosa County sales and use tax rebate up 72%

Robbie Hamby | 2017-10-18

October2017SalesAndUseTax Noel Wilkerson Holmes Publisher “We are so excited at the county to see sales tax continuing to come back,”...

PISD trustees table action on Apparel Color Guidelines

Robbie Hamby | 2017-10-18

  Lisa Luna Staff Writer Pleasanton school board members voted to table the agenda item “consider and take possible action...

