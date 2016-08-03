Fall Workouts Begin

The first day of fall workouts began for area high school football, volleyball and cross country teams Monday.

In Pleasanton, head football coach Tab Dumont greeted 107 athletes ready to hit the gridiron for the freshman, junior varsity and varsity teams.

The Eagles’ first scrimmage is set for Aug. 12 against Pearsall on the road at 6 p.m.

Lady Eagle head volleyball coach Gabriel Aguirre welcomed 42 players eager to compete on the court.

Pleasanton begins with its first scrimmage Friday against Medina Valley at home at 9 a.m.

In Poteet, head football coach Doug Foster spoke to 44 Aggies prepared for the upcoming season.

Poteet will square off with Universal City Randolph in its first scrimmage Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. in Poteet.

For the Lady Aggies, head volleyball coach Sananda Molina had 37 players ready for the season.

Poteet will play in its first scrimmage against Jourdanton at home Friday at 11 a.m.

In Jourdanton, head football coach Darrell Andrus addressed 91 Indians the first day of fall workouts.

The Tribe hosts Bandera for the first scrimmage Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Forty seven Squaws geared up for the upcoming volleyball season for new head coach Joella Gallegos.

The Squaws travel to face Poteet for their first scrimmage Friday at 11 a.m.

In Charlotte, head football coach Jerry Dominguez greeted 31 Trojans equipped to kick off the season.

The Trojans will scrimmage TMI Cornerstone High School and Harper Aug. 13 on the road.

Charlotte head volleyball coach Melissa Weigang met with 24 players set for the new season.

The Trojanettes travel to scrimmage Nordheim Friday afternoon.

In Tilden, McMullen County head volleyball coach Darcy Reemers had 15 Cowgirls work out for the first day of practice.

The Cowgirls will scrimmage Pettus Saturday.